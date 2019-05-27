The Pokemon Company to Hold News Conference on May 28

The Pokemon Company is hosting a major press conference tomorrow, May 28th, that will be livestreamed on May 28th beginning at 6 PM PT. No further information was given about the press conference besides that it would cover a “number of topics” of interest to Pokemon fans. In addition, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company will also be holding a Pokemon Direct that will air on June 5th at 6 AM PT specifically to talk about the upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield games.

Got any plans tomorrow? You do now, Trainers! We’ve got some exciting updates to share, and you know what that means: #PokemonPressConference! Tune in at 6:00 p.m. PDT on May 28th to follow the updates live. https://t.co/lcAxqoYQMQ pic.twitter.com/o8VJyrHeKW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 27, 2019

The fact that we’re getting a full blown Pokemon press conference is pretty huge news. We’ll note that the Pokemon Company also hosted a press conference in late May last year, in which they announced Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee. Given those games’ success, we wouldn’t be surprised if a sequel set of games were announced at the press conference. The Pokemon Company also held a press conference when it announced Pokemon Go back in 2016. Given the rarity of press announcements, we can be sure that some big news will be dropped at the event.

One possible announcement could be the upcoming collaboration with mobile game maker DeNA, which is responsible for some of Japan’s biggest mobile games. Given how central mobile gaming has been to the Pokemon Company in recent years, we could see more news about what this new game will entail.

Fans can watch the full press conference tomorrow at 6 PM on Pokemon.com. You can also follow ComicBook.com for coverage of all the big announcements coming out of the event.