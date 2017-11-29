Two Great ‘Pokemon’ Gift Ideas Are on Super Sale Right Now

If you're looking for some fun, affordable gift ideas for a Pokemon fan (or for yourself - we don't blame you), there are two items that are on sale today that you might want to consider.

The first item is the new Pokemon Pikachu coin bank. All you need to do is place a coin on the yellow space at the top of the box and press down. Pikachu will emerge from the box to grab your coin while talking and laughing. Apparently, Pikachu can generate up to 200 different phrases and sounds. You can grab the bank here for only $19.99, which is 50% off the list price. It's a ThinkGeek doorbuster deal that's good for today only, so jump on it quickly.

The second item is a pair of oversized Pokemon Pikachu slippers that features rosy cheeks that light up with every step you take. The slippers are available to order here for $22.99, which is 23% off the list price.

If you want to sweeten the deal, head on over to ThinkGeek's Pokemon page where you'll find loads of additional items - some of which are also discounted. Currently, you can save an additional 15% off orders of $75+, 20% off $100+, and 25% off $150+ when you use the code GIFTSTACK at checkout. If you want to go deeper, check out our big guide for the best presents to get a Pokemon fan.