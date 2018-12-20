Rejected Pokemon Designs Reveal Mysterious Omega Pokemon, Gyarados as a Terrifying Worm

A new set of early Pokemon prototype designs has revealed a mysterious Pokemon called Omega.

A TV special on the Japanese network NHK revealed prototype designs for several classic Pokemon, including Scyther, Gyarados, and Cloyster. It also revealed that Game Freak originally had a mechanical Pokemon named “Omega” that was eventually scrapped.This Pokemon has a certain resemblence to Mechagodzilla and has dangerous looking spikes sticking out of its back.

You can check out the Pokemon below (circled in red):

Interestingly, the prototype designs revealed that several classic Pokemon had radically different looks. Syther originally looked a lot more like a dragon with a hunched back and horns, while Gyarados resembled an honest to god monster pulled straight out of Tremors. The images also showed off several well-known prototypes, such as a horned Lapras (which was seen in previous concept art) and the reveal that Cloyster was originally named Shellder, a name that it’s pre-evolved form would eventually have.

Another piece of early concept art reveals a worm-like Pokemon attacking what looks like either a Tyranitar or a Gengar. Clearly, Game Freak took a ton of time designing what would eventually become the first Pokemon we grew to love.

NHK revealed some unseen prototype art and Pokémon when looking at the history of Red and Blue’s development! That worm-like creature is Gyarados, can you believe it?! pic.twitter.com/k6hLyBTfTo — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) December 20, 2018

2018 has been a busy year for rejected Pokemon designs. In addition to the ones seen above, we also got a look at several rejected Pokemon designs from Pokemon Gold and Silver thanks to the leak of a beta version of the game. We also saw a handful of early Pokemon designs from a manga that told the life story of Pokemon creator Satoshi Tajiri.