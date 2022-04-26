Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

✖

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

In the interest of full disclosure, I have probably played through Pokemon Red and Pokemon Yellow a countless number of times since they released and had no idea this was a possibility. Apparently, I was not the only one, as several other Reddit posters reacted with surprise that the game allows players to do this! To be fair, the game's instruction manual does point out that fact (it's on page 29, for those that have it handy), but fans that lost the book over time might not have had any idea.

At the end of the day, this is a fairly minor feature. No one needs to reorder a Pokemon's moves, but it does make things a bit tidier. Several Reddit posters pointed out that it can make it easier to remember exactly where each of a Pokemon's four moves are located. Unfortunately, the original Pokemon games are not currently available on Nintendo Switch, so fans that want to try this for themselves will have to pull out an original Game Boy, or try it on the Nintendo 3DS versions that released a few years ago. Rumors suggest original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and if that does happen, Pokemon Red and Blue should be a safe bet!

Were you aware of this feature in Pokemon Red and Blue? Is this something you would have used in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!