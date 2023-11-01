Pokemon Returns to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pokemon is bringing back a popular balloon to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Today, The Pokemon Company confirmed that Pikachu and Eevee would return to New York City as part of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. The two popular Pokemon will remain in their Poke Ball-themed sled, which first debuted in 2021. This will mark the 23rd consecutive year that Pokemon has had a presence in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, dating back to 2001 when the franchise was still deep in the initial PokeMania phase.

"Pokémon has delighted fans as part of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for over 20 years, and we're honored to be back again in 2023, kicking off the holiday festivities at New York City's most quintessential event of the season," said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International. "Parade-goers and viewers at home can look forward to ushering in the holiday season with Pokémon as Pikachu and Eevee float along the backdrop of Manhattan's autumnal skies."

The Pikachu and Eevee sled is the fourth Pokemon-themed balloon to appear in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the first balloon to feature a Pokemon in addition to Pikachu. The balloon measures 34-feel tall, 48-feet long and 23-feet wide. Notably, each blade on the sleigh is the same length as a semi-trailer.

This year, The Pokemon Company will be focusing on a more modest slate of releases for the holiday season. Notable releases this year include The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Scarlet & Violet -151 card set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and a new Pokemon TCG product called "My First Battle" that's designed to teach you players how to play the popular Pokemon game.