Pokemon Actor James Cathcart Shares Update on Cancer Battle

There is no denying how tight knit the anime fandom is, and that is only made more apparent when one of its own needs support. Earlier this year, reports send fans to voice actor James Carter Cathcart's side as the Pokemon star revealed his battle with cancer. Now, the actor's wife has posted an update on his journey that is thankfully positive.

"A quick update for you all, with overall positive news! Although it took most of the 14 days of target IV antibiotics for some decisions to make themselves known -- Jimmy stayed in-patient for the entire course of the IV antibiotic treatment. It was long and tiring...he was sometimes feeling up to engaging in PT and sometimes less so," Cathcart's wife shared, referencing a recent infection the actor found himself fighting.

"But finally, this past Thursday, Jimmy was discharged back to home. VNS came on Friday afternoon, and we anticipate home services of PT/OT/"Speech & Swallow" therapy/and some limited home health aide assistance as Jimmy transitions back to home. Jimmy is walking independently (no walker) in the apartment again, and slowly gaining strength & weight. Overall, our spirits are tired, but good."

For those unaware of Cathcart's situation, the voice actor's cancer battle was revealed at the beginning of this year. A page on Caring Bridge was set up for Cathcart's loved ones to share updates through, and it was there the actor's wife said he had been diagnosed with an advanced throat cancer. Following this revelation, it was announced Cathcart would be stepping away from his work on Pokemon. Since 2005, the actor had voiced Professor Oak in the English dub of Pokemon along with James and Meowth.

Outside of Pokemon, Cathcart worked on a number of top-tier anime series. From Yu-Gi-Oh to Sonic X and Tokyo Mew Mew, the voice actor helped usher anime into America starting in the late '90s. And though he may be retired now, anime fans are wishing Cathcart nothing but the best with his health.

Have you sent your own well wishes to Cathcart yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram.