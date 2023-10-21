Pokemon Channels American Psycho With Hilarious New TikTok Video

The Pokemon Company's TikTok manager needs to be given a raise after the company posted a hilarious American Psycho video that also served as the reveal of a new card for the upcoming Paradox Rift card set. This week, The Pokemon Company International's official TikTok account released an American Psycho inspired card reveal video. The Marshtomp puppet narrator, with a deep voice like Christian Bale, slowly loses it after Slowpoke shows off a Secret Rare Larry card, with lines inspired from the infamous business card scene in American Psycho. You can check out the video down below:

The video works on multiple levels – not only is it a quirky and weird video that shows off a new Pokemon card, it also inspires a certain amount of "WTFness" from anyone who actually realizes the reference. To date, the video has 445,000 views, making it one of the most watched videos on the channel, with only a handful of videos (such as the hilarious anime clip where Ash and friends try to figure out why Blastoise is shooting blanks) performing better. The video also seems to be pretty well received among fans, with most people expressing joyful surprise that such a video got posted on an official Pokemon channel.

Pokemon's Paradox Rift Revealed

Of course, the TikTok video also serves as a way to promote Paradox Rift, the upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game set. This set introduces the "Ancient" and "Future" keywords to the game, which could be major game-changers. Although neither keyword has any new rules attached, both interact with specific Trainer and Pokemon cards that specifically boost cards with that keyword. Given that the 2022 championship deck used a similar mechanic (based around the Fusion Battle Style), many are expecting that this new set could be a major meta-defining set.

The new card set will be released on November 3rd.