Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leaks Reveal Big Surprises

New information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC has leaked online. Earlier today, several established leakers revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming The Teal Mask DLC, which will officially be released in just two weeks. These leaks include images of unrevealed Pokemon, new moves and abilities, and Pokedex descriptions of all the new Pokemon that will appear in the DLC pack. Based on the high quality of the images, it appears that these leaks came directly from game data.

While we won't spoil any of the unrevealed Pokemon or story elements here, players wanting to stay surprised about the contents of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC may want to remain off the internet for the next couple of weeks. The images of the new Pokemon and new Pokemon forms are already getting passed around on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and it probably won't be too hard for the images to pop up on your feed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC Explained

The Teal Mask is the first of two DLC packets due out for release this year. Set in the new region of Kitakami, The Teal Mask will focus on the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the new Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. All four of these Pokemon are heavily inspired by the Momotari folk story from Japan. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple, and will introduce a new 19th Tera Type, whose abilities are currently unknown. Also appearing in the game is Poltchageist, a new Pokemon that looks similar to Polteageist but is a separate species and is based off of a matcha tea set.

A second DLC – The Indigo Disc – will be released later this year and will introduce Raging Bolt and Iron Crown, two new Paradox Pokemon based on Raikou and Coballion, the Duraludon evolution Archaludon, and the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos.