Pokemon Go Announces First Paldean Pokemon Details

Pokemon Go has announced new details about its upcoming Paldean Pokemon rollout, with several Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet making their debut in the game. Today, Pokemon Go announced two upcoming events that will add over a dozen Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to the mobile game. Starting on September 5th, the Paldean starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will make their first appearances in the game alongside Lechonk. All four species of Pokemon can evolve into their fully evolved forms, with both versions of Oinkologne also appearing in the game. These Pokemon will appear in the wild and players can choose their Paldean Starter Pokemon via a free Special Research storyline starting on September 5th.

On September 10th, even more Paldean Pokemon will appear in the game. Bombirdier, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax will debut in the game alongside their respective evolutions. Frigibax will be a rare Pokemon during the event but can be hatched in 10 KM eggs once the event is completed. Notably, Bombirdier is debuting with its Shiny form also in the game. Also, Pawmo can only be evolved into Pawmot once it has traveled 25 KM as a buddy Pokemon.

Other perks for the upcoming event include increased appearances of Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel and Fletchling as Shiny Pokemon, the appearances of Machamp, Camerupt, Metagross and Turtonator in 3-Star raids, and the appearances of Kartana and Celesteela in 5-Star raids, with the two Pokemon swapping which Hemispheres they appear in halfway through the month. Outfits based on those seen in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC will also be available in the game.

Pokemon Go's Upcoming Event Calendar

In addition to the two Paldea-focused events, Pokemon Go also announced a Community Day Classic event featuring Charmander that will take place on September 2, 2023 from 2 PM to 5 PM. Charmeleon evolved during this event will learn the Fast Attack Dragon Breath and the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Timed research will also be available allowing players to obtain a Master Ball. Finally, the Legendary Beasts Suicune, Entei, and Raikou will all be available in 5-Star raids from September 23 – October 6.