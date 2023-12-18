Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bringing Back Rare Pokemon in New Event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will soon have a chance to obtain two of the rarest Pokemon in the game: Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. The Pokemon Company has announced that the two will return in Tera Raids. The two Pokemon will be appearing between December 25th and January 7th, giving players a decent amount of time to catch one or both of them! Since neither of these Pokemon was made available in The Indigo Disk DLC, this is the only way that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get them. Unfortunately, anyone that got them the first time will not be able to catch multiple.

The announcement can be found in the official Play Pokemon Tweet embedded below.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are returning to Tera Raid Battles next week! Gather your friends and don't miss out on your opportunity to obtain these powerful Paradox Pokémon! pic.twitter.com/BfIpsrmfAw — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) December 18, 2023

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Availability

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves have been offered just twice in the past: once back in February and then again in May. The May event was something of a do-over, as there were technical problems surrounding the first one. Since these Raids are the only way to get Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, fans shouldn't sleep on this event if they haven't caught them already. There's no way of knowing the next time these events will be held, and fans hoping to complete the Pokedex will need both to do so.

As The Pokemon Company has shown in the past, there are times that some Pokemon will only be offered in a limited capacity. Mythical Pokemon have only been offered during limited windows, and sometimes years will pass before they're made available again. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves aren't considered Mythical Pokemon, but given how strict the availability has been so far, there's simply no way to know when the next opportunity will present itself.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

A few days ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk was released on Nintendo Switch. The second half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, The Indigo Disk added a bunch of new content to Scarlet and Violet. The DLC added several new Pokemon, while also giving players the opportunity to catch several fan favorites from previous games. Players can also find features that were not present in the original game, including the new Synchro Machine, which allows players to directly control Pokemon. Last but not least, there are several tough new opponents to face, including a new Elite 4.

So far, fan reception to the DLC has seemed fairly positive, with a number of players praising the new mechanics. There has also been positive reception to the difficulty level compared to the base game. Fans have been looking for something a little bit tougher, and the Double Battles in The Indigo Disk are a bigger challenge than we've seen from the series.

Have you obtained Walking Wake and Iron Leaves yet? Will you be participating in these Tera Raids? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Serebii]