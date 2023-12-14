Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC Live, Patch Notes Released

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.0 has been released on Nintendo Switch, allowing players to access The Indigo Disk DLC. For those that haven't purchased the DLC, there are still some things to look forward to. Notably, everyone that owns the game will still be able to trade for the Pokemon that are being added, or import them from Pokemon Home. This should be particularly exciting for anyone that has some beloved older Pokemon that were previously unavailable in Scarlet and Violet. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Latest update: Ver 3.0.0 (Released December 13, 2023)

Release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet

Trainers who have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will now be able to enjoy adventures in Part 2: The Indigo Disk. Please click here for more details on Part 2: The Indigo Disk.

Additional Pokémon

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

Feature Adjustments

The difficulty of the Ogre Oustin' minigame has been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

We have fixed a bug that resulted in the Hospitality Ability causing unintended behavior in certain situations.

The effects of the Protosynthesis and Quark Drive Abilities will no longer occur while the Neutralizing Gas Ability is in effect.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

The Indigo Disk is the second half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. The DLC will allow players to visit Blueberry Academy, a new school with new trainers to face, including its own Elite 4. Blueberry Academy is set in a new location known as the Terrarium, which has four distinct biomes filled with returning Pokemon. In addition to several Pokemon that were not in the base game, players can look forward to several newcomers, including Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, and Archaludon, a new evolution of Duraludon. The new Synchro Machine will also give players the ability to directly control Pokemon, even in battle.

Last month, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to attend a hands-on preview of The Indigo Disk, where we got to experience some of the changes players can expect to see. One of these changes is a new ability for Koraidon and Miraidon. The two legendary Pokemon could only glide in the base game, but both will be able to fly. Initially, this will only be available through an Elite Challenge tied to the Blueberry Academy Elite 4, but eventually the Pokemon will be able to do so anywhere in Paldea. The game is also promising some of the toughest battles that have been in the game so far.

Do you plan on checking out The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Did you enjoy the first half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!