Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids Bring Back Paradox Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can once again find Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Tera Raids. As with the previous Tera Raid event held in February, the two Pokemon are version exclusives, with Walking Wake appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Iron Leaves appearing in Pokemon Violet. The two will appear in Tera Raids through May 14th, and players will only be able to catch one. If players were able to get one during the previous event, they will not be able to catch a second. However, players will still be able to participate in the Raids and help others, while also obtaining some helpful items acquired with a win.

For players that had technical issues with the event in February, this should be a welcome do-over! Players that did not update the game to version 1.2 when they entered Tera Raids with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves encountered a bug that would not allow them to be caught. The issue was acknowledged by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, and a second run of the event was promised. Of course, this second run of the Tera Raids also works out for anyone else that might have missed out the first time. Players should be advised that Walking Wake and Iron Leaves can be pretty difficult to beat, and might take a few tries!

Paradox Pokemon were introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and have close similarities to existing Pokemon. Walking Wake looks like an ancient version of the legendary Pokemon Suicune, while Iron Leaves looks like a futuristic version of the legendary Pokemon Virizion. Paradox Pokemon were first discovered in Paldea's Area Zero, but the actual relationships between them and the Pokemon they resemble remains a mystery.

It's possible we could learn more about Paradox Pokemon in the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first half of the DLC is currently slated to release in fall 2023, while the second half will drop in Winter 2023.

Have you checked out this Tera Raid event yet? Did you miss out on these two Pokemon last time they appeared? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!