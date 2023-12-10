Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk Reveals New Synchro Machine Details

A few days ago, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company released a new video for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. In the video, fans learned about a new device known as the Synchro Machine, which will allow trainers to synchronize with Pokemon, giving them the ability to control the Pokemon itself. In the video, we saw trainers synchronized with Pikachu, Dedenne, Pawmi, and Morpeko, but fans have been wondering just how many Pokemon they'll be able to play as. According to recent previews from Japanese media (via Serebii.net), players will be able to synchronize with every Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet!

Apparently, this even applies to Pokemon with the ability to fly, and if the player leaves a ledge, they'll stay in flight. The Synchro Machine is the creation of a researcher named Synclaire, who will ask the trainer to help her test it once they've reached a certain point in The Indigo Disk. We don't know exactly how deep this feature will be, but the Synchro Machine could be one of the most interesting changes to the Pokemon series thus far!

Playing as a Pokemon

Despite the massive popularity of characters like Pikachu, Charmander, and Squirtle, we haven't seen a lot of games that allow people to play as the Pokemon themselves; typically, players take on the role of a trainer or some other human that exists in the Pokemon world. Spin-off games like Pokken Tournament, Poke Park, and the Mystery Dungeon series have given players the chance to control some Pokemon, but it's not quite the same as having the option in a main series game. The Indigo Disk's Synchro Machine could be a very fun new option, and it will be interesting to see if this is just a one-off addition, or something that becomes a staple of the franchise. Whatever the case might be, it's clear that a lot of players are already excited to learn more about this new feature.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk Release Date

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk will release December 14th on Nintendo Switch. The expansion represents the second half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. These two halves cannot be purchased separately, and require the base game for Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. To play The Indigo Disk, players must have completed the main game, as well as the first expansion, The Teal Mask. In addition to the Synchro Machine, The Indigo Disk will feature several other additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including new locations to explore, new trainers to battle, and new Pokemon to catch. Readers still on the fence about checking out the DLC can read our hands-on preview for The Indigo Disk right here.

