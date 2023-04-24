Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leak Offers In-Game Look at New Locations

Later this year, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will receive DLC on Nintendo Switch, adding new Pokemon to catch, new storylines, and new locations to discover. Thus far, The Pokemon Company has revealed little in the way of details about the DLC, but fans can now check out an in-game glimpse at the areas of Kitakami and the Blueberry Academy thanks to a new leak. Shared on Twitter by @CentroLeaks, the images seem to come from a Japanese advertisement. Unfortunately, translations from the ad don't offer anything new in terms of details, but now players can get an idea of what these locations will look like in the game's engine.

The Tweet from @CentroLeaks can be found embedded below.

First in-game look at DLC areas outside Paldea pic.twitter.com/kNOXYvwGnR — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) April 24, 2023

In previous Pokemon generations, players were forced to purchase a third series entry to enjoy new content made between games. Players that wanted to enjoy post-game material such as the Rainbow Rocket storyline from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon would have no option other than to purchase basically the same game and play it over again. Starting with Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Pokemon Company moved away from that model, instead offering new content that could be downloaded and enjoyed by existing players. There are some fans that still prefer the original option, but for the most part, The Pokemon Company's embrace of DLC seems to have gone over pretty well.

It will be interesting to learn more about the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and to see how it adds to the narrative as a whole. The game's story earned quite a bit of praise from players last year, with many seeing it as a major improvement over previous games. It remains to be seen whether the DLC will continue that, or if it will prove to be as engaging. The first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, is expected to release in fall 2023, while the second part, The Indigo Disk, is slated for winter 2023.

Are you looking forward to the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? What do you think of the ninth Pokemon generation so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!