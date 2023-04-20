Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Two New Mystery Gifts

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has added another pair of Mystery Gifts, which will be available through May 7th. This time around, players must only redeem one code to get two gifts. By using the code R0CKANDBAT0N, players will receive TM116 and TM132. As the code itself implies, those TMs can be used to teach a Pokemon Stealth Rock and Baton Pass, respectively. The moves themselves can actually be quite beneficial in the game, so Nintendo Switch fans might want to use this code if they haven't been able to locate the actual TMs in the Paldea region!

Mystery Gifts have been part of the franchise since Pokemon Gold and Silver, but some newcomers to the series might not be familiar with how they work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; thankfully, the process is very easy! In the game's main menu, players will need to access the "Mystery Gift" option from "Poke Portal," which is the last option that appears on the screen. After that, players will able to enter the new Mystery Gift code, or any others that might still be available. If the player hasn't already redeemed the code, the Mystery Gift will appear. Players should note the use of zeros in the code R0CKANDBAT0N when putting in this one in particular.

Stealth Rock is one of the more frustrating moves to come up against in the Pokemon games. The move doesn't do immediate damage to the opposing Pokemon; instead, it scatters rocks around, which causes damage any time the opposing trainer has to send in a new Pokemon; it's basically a punishment for switching out or having a Pokemon knocked out. Meanwhile, Baton Pass allows a Pokemon to switch out with a different member of your team, but unlike a normal switch, the incoming Pokemon retains positive temporary stat changes, like the effect from using Agility. Unfortunately, they also retain some negative effects as well, including Leech Seed, so players will have to be strategic when using it!

Are you interested in redeeming this new Mystery Gift code? Do you plan on teaching your Pokemon these moves? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!