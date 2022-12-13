Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leak Surfaces Online

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has surfaced online supposedly shedding some light on some future DLC for the pair of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games. Game Freak and Nintendo haven't revealed any DLC for the pair of Pokemon games, but many expect that to change in the coming months. Before this happens though, prominent Pokemon leaker, Centro Leaks, has shared a new leak about said DLC.

The leak actually comes from the game's files, making its validity hard to challenge. According to these files, there are at least two characters in the files who aren't in the game named Billy and O'Nare. There are only two explanations for this. One of these explanations is that this DLC content that's being worked on or this is cut content that's been left in the files.

According to Centro Leaks, the latter character -- O'Nare -- even has a battle associated with them in the files with a Kantonia Meowth and "has the Lady trainer class, even though the class is not currently in the game."

O’Nare even has a battle currently programmed with a Kantonian Meowth. She has the Lady trainer class, even though the class is not currently in the game. pic.twitter.com/thO1MZN6up — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) December 12, 2022

Neither Game Freak nor Nintendo have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. Typically, neither comment on leaks so we don't expect this to change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of Switch exclusives and all things Pokemon in general, click here.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."