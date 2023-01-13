Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now

Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!

The Mystery Gift option is very easy to use for those that have never done so. Players can access the Mystery Gift option from "Poke Portal" in the game's Main Menu; it's the last option on the Poke Portal screen. After inputting the code, players will receive their free item! Most of the Mystery Gifts lately have provided players with sandwich making components. That's nothing to write home about, but The Pokemon Company gave players 50 Ice Tera Shards last month, which is a pretty big deal! Hopefully we'll see similar Tera Shard giveaways in the future, as they can but a bit difficult to come by in the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet represents the ninth Pokemon generation. The game takes place in the Paldea region, which is inhabited with a wealth of never-before-seen Pokemon. Several of these newcomers have become quick fan favorites, including Sprigatito, Lechonk, and Maushold. Following the game's release, there are now more than 1,000 unique Pokemon that have been introduced, which is a significant expansion from Red and Green's original 150!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been spending a lot of time with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently? Do you plan on taking advantage of this Mystery Gift? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!