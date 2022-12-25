Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!

Tera types are a new addition to the series that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. When the user's Tera Orb is charged, they can change a Pokemon's type in battle. The default Tera type for most Pokemon in the game is their primary type. For example, Scyther is a dual Bug/Flying-type, but most Scyther found in the wild will simply have a Bug Tera type. That means that when Terastallizing, Scyther sheds any weaknesses that are associated with the Flying-type (like Electric). It also gives a strength boost to some of the game's weaker moves.

For those that have never used the Mystery Gift option, it's actually quite easy! Players can access the Mystery Gift option from "Poke Portal" in the game's Main Menu; it's the last option on the Poke Portal screen. Once a player has 50 Tera Shards of any single type, they can take them to the Treasure Eatery in Medali, where the battle takes place against the Gym Leader Larry. There's a lot of strategy in picking the right Tera Type, so players might want to think carefully before they decide!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

