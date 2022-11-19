Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Change Natures

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue the tradition of bestowing certain "Natures" to Pokemon, but how do you change a Pokemon's nature in these games? Unsurprisingly, the answer once again lies in "Mints," the rare resource found in Pokemon games that changes a Nature to whatever Trainers decide it should be. Knowing how to change them is only half of the puzzle, however – before you start changing Natures, you have to first know where to find Mints.

Fortunately, that's not too difficult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Continue on to find out everything you need to know about Natures and Mints in this game, but be warned that there may be slight exploration and gym battle spoilers within.

What Are Natures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Natures in these games are the same as they were before. Any Pokemon you catch has a given Nature, and that Nature (unless it's "Serious") makes one stat grow faster than others. The downside to Natures is that another stat has to grow slower, so you're trading one stat for another by giving a Pokemon a Nature of your choice, essentially.

Longtime players will know all this well by now and will probably have the Natures memorized by heart already, but for newcomers, it can be a difficult concept to break into. Fortunately, Scarlet and Violet have made it clear what Nature does what with arrows on the Pokemon's stat page showing what's increasing and decreasing while Mints clearly say what they'll do.

How Do You Find Mints in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

If you're looking for Mints early-ish on, keep an eye on the ground. They can be found seldomly out in the wild as a possible drop for the sparkling items that litter the ground. Unfortunately, that's not really a dependable way to find what you're looking for. What is dependable, however, is purchasing these Mints from a store.

You can't do that right away though – you have to first beat several gyms. Simply continue along the game's traditional Pokemon path where you take on Gym Leaders until you've beaten six gyms. At that point, you'll be able to find Mints on sale at the Chansey Supply stores located throughout Paldea's major towns.

Some players have reported that you have to beat the Ghost Gym Leader, Ryme, before the Mints become available, but in our experience, that's not exactly true. Six gym badges are all that are needed, but it just so happens that if you're following the recommended order to take on the gyms, the Ghost gym will be the sixth one you conquer.

There are other solutions to changing Natures that involve catching multiple of the same species and hoping to get lucky or breeding to get a favorable Nature, but if you've got the money to spare and are far enough along in the game, Mints are the easiest options.