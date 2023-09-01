Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Launches Mewtwo Raid Event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Mewtwo raid is now live. Today, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched its multiweek-long Mewtwo raid. The new event pits players against a 7-Star Psychic Tera-type Mewtwo with the moves Psystrike, Aura Sphere, Ice Beam, and Calm Mind. While Mewtwo is apt to hit hard during the raid, players have a ringer in the contest in the form of Mew, who can be obtained for free as a Mystery Gift and receives a 50% boost to its HP and a 20% boost to all its stats during the raid. Not only does Mewtwo have the Mightiest Mark, Mew also receives the Mightiest Mark if it emerges successful from the raid.

Most players have been using teams of Mew, with one Mew serving as attacker, and other Mew serving as support Pokemon that either boost defense via Light Screen or target Mewtwo's stats with moves like Mud Slap and Struggle Bug. Because Mew has such a wide pool of potential moves, players can customize their Mew to match their battle style.

The Mewtwo raid runs through September 17th.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC Explained

The Teal Mask is the first of two DLC packets due out for release this year. Set in the new region of Kitakami, The Teal Mask will focus on the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the new Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. All four of these Pokemon are heavily inspired by the Momotari folk story from Japan. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple, and will introduce a new 19th Tera Type, whose abilities are currently unknown. Also appearing in the game is Poltchageist, a new Pokemon that looks similar to Polteageist but is a separate species and is based off of a matcha tea set.

A second DLC – The Indigo Disc – will be released later this year and will introduce Raging Bolt and Iron Crown, two new Paradox Pokemon based on Raikou and Coballion, the Duraludon evolution Archaludon, and the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos.