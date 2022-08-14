Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims One New Pokemon Will Be Very Hard to Get

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players may have to work to get a least one new Pokemon. One of the three main storylines in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involves the Treasure Hunt, some sort of expedition that will take place in the Paldea region. While the goals of the Treasure Hunt is currently unclear, it may be tied to a new Pokemon found in the region. Pokemon leak compiler Centro Leaks claims that there will be a new "Coin Pokemon" that will be hard to get, in the same manner that Spiritomb was hard to obtain in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Spiritomb only appeared after players collected 108 wisps scattered throughout the Hisui region, so players might need to complete the Treasure Hunt to collect this brand new Coin Pokemon.

- The new coin Pokémon is very hard to get, like Spiritomb in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 14, 2022

Collecting items to cause a certain Pokemon to appear has been a part of multiple Pokemon games. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl required a player to speak with 108 people in the Grand Underground to get Spiritomb to appear, while a similar NPC interaction mechanic appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC to find a Spiritomb. Pokemon Sun and Moon also required players to collect various Zygarde cells to eventually build up Zygarde's strength and allow it to switch forms.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.