Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift Distribution

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can receive a new free Pokemon thanks to a distribution event that is currently available on Nintendo Switch. By inputting the Mystery Gift code LA1CPHANT0M4CE, players will receive a special Dragapult. The Dragapult in question is based on the one used at the North America International Championships by trainer Alex Gomez. This Pokemon can only be claimed for a limited time, and the code will expire on November 20th at 23:59 UTC. Those interested in claiming this Dragapult for their own should act quickly. The Dragapult is at level 50 and knows the following moves:

Dragon Darts

Phantom Force

U-turn

Tera Blast

Dragapult is a Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon, and this one in particular has a Ghost Tera type. Its held item is a Choice Band, which "boosts the holder's Attack stat but only allows the use of a single move." The Pokemon has the Battle Champion Ribbon, and arrives in a Cherish Ball. Dragapult cannot normally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet, so this distribution might actually prove helpful for those that haven't been able to trade for one yet. Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult originally debuted in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and have proven to be favorites among players ever since.

How to use Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For those that have never used the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process is incredibly simple. From the menu, players must first access the option titled "Poke Portal." On the Poke Portal screen, "Mystery Gift" will be the final option. Players must then choose the option "Get with Code/Password" at which point the game will connect to the internet if it wasn't already connected. From there, players will be prompted to input the password. If done correctly, and the code hasn't expired or already been used, the player will receive the Mystery Gift in question.

Mystery Gifts have been a thing in Pokemon games for years now, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have received a lot of them over the last year. In addition to Pokemon like this Dragapult, the developers have offered up items like sandwich ingredients, Tera Shards, and more. Some distributions have been better than others, but it's hard to beat free items and Pokemon!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Next month will see the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. The Indigo Disk is the second half of Scarlet and Violet's paid expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Arriving on December 14th, the DLC will include new Pokemon to catch, new trainers to face, and new locations to explore. The Indigo Disk content can only be accessed by players that have beaten the main campaign in Scarlet and Violet, as well as the first DLC campaign, The Teal Mask.

How do you feel about this new Mystery Gift? Do you plan on snagging this Dragapult? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Serebii]