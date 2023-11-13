Pokemon Go Shares Next Season's Community Day Schedule

The current season of Pokemon Go is rapidly drawing to a close, and a new theme is on the horizon. While Niantic has yet to announce what will follow Adventures Abound, the company has revealed a schedule for Community Day events that will span December through February. We don't have specific details about December's Community Day, but the event will be split across two days. Given that, it's extremely likely the event will give players a second chance at catching the 11 Pokemon that were given the spotlight in 2023, as Niantic has done in previous years. The Community Day schedule can be found below:

Saturday and Sunday, December 16th–17th, 2023

Saturday, January 6th, 2024

Saturday, January 20th, 2024 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

In addition to these Community Day dates, Niantic has also shared a list of days for "additional in-game events." These will take place on the following dates:

Sunday, December 3rd, 2023

Saturday, December 9th, 2023

Saturday, December 23rd, 2023

Sunday, January 14th, 2024

Saturday and Sunday, January 27th–28th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Community Day Events in 2023

If December's Pokemon Go Community Day does follow previous tradition, players can expect to see the following Pokemon return: Chespin, Noibat, Slowpoke (original and Galarian), Togetic, Fennekin, Axew, Poliwag, Froakie, Grubbin, Timburr, and Wooper (original and Paldean). All of those Pokemon were given the Community Day spotlight from January through November this year, and we'll likely see them split across the two days. Last year's event also saw Pokemon that appeared in Community Day Classic events spread across both days.

Past December Community Days gave players another chance at finding these Pokemon more commonly in the wild, with an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny. Some players have expressed frustration with these December events, as they would prefer a new Pokemon take the spotlight. However, for those that missed out on a Community Day event, they offer a nice opportunity to get the Pokemon they missed out on!

Pokemon Go's Next Season

The current season of Pokemon Go has largely focused on Pokemon that made their debut in the Paldea region. The decision to highlight Pokemon that first appeared in Scarlet and Violet came as something of a surprise, given the fact that there are still a lot of Pokemon from previous generations that are missing. Most notably, the vast majority of Pokemon that appeared in Sword and Shield remain unobtainable in Pokemon Go. It's possible that could be rectified next season, or we could see Niantic keep a focus on Pokemon from Paldea. There's simply no way of knowing right now, but with November quickly drawing to a close, we should have full details over the next few weeks!

Are you excited for the next season of Pokemon Go? What do you think the new theme will be? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!