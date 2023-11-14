Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Eevee Events

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be celebrating Eevee this week in a couple of different ways. First up, players can expect to find Eevee starring in a new 7-star Tera Raid event. The Eevee that players encounter will have a Normal Tera type and will have the Mightiest Mark. The event will begin on November 16th at 4 p.m. PT and will run through the 20th at 3:59 p.m. PT. This Eevee can only be caught once per save file, but players can participate in the event multiple times in order to get other rewards, including Normal Tera Shards, which can be used to change a Pokemon's Tera type.

During that same timeframe, players can also look forward to mass outbreaks of Eevee throughout Paldea and the Kitakami region. Eevee found during these outbreaks will have a greater chance at having special marks depending on the location in which they're found. Eevee found in Paldea will be more likely to have the Jittery Mark, Intense Mark, Intellectual Mark, or Flustered Mark. Meanwhile, Eevee found in the outbreaks in Kitakami will be more likely to have the Rowdy Mark, Excited Mark, Calmness Mark, or Unsure Mark.

How to Change a Pokemon's Tera Type

Tera Raid battles like the one with Eevee are an excellent way to obtain Tera Shards, the item required to change a Pokemon's Tera Type. 50 of a specific Tera Shard type are required to change a Pokemon's Tera type. Once 50 Tera Shards of a single type have been obtained, players can go to the Treasure Eatery in Medali, where they can change a Pokemon's Tera type.

Most Pokemon found in the wild will have a Tera type that corresponds to their main Pokemon type; for example, a Lechonk will usually have a Normal Tera type. Since Normal-type Pokemon are weak against Fighting-types, giving Lechonk a Psychic or Flying Tera type can help it turn the table in battle. Picking the right Tera type can make a huge difference in battle, but players should also look at the moves a Pokemon can learn to best take advantage.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Next month will see the release of the second half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC expansion The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Arriving on December 14th, The Indigo Disk will have players traveling to Blueberry Academy, a new school that played a role in the The Teal Mask. Blueberry Academy has its very own Elite 4 to challenge, and players will be able to catch all of the starter Pokemon that have appeared in previous games in the series. Several new Pokemon will also be obtainable, including Terapagos and the new Paradox Pokemon Raging Bolt and Iron Crown.

