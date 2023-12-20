Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces Apology Mystery Gift

A new Mystery Gift distribution has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon Company often gives out Mystery Gifts to tie-in with competitive events or the animated series, but this time around, the Mystery Gift is meant to serve as an apology to players! When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk released this month, players found that they could not craft TM223 in Pokemon Scarlet. To make it up to players, a Mystery Gift distribution will begin on December 26th. By going online to get a Mystery Gift, they'll receive 10 TM223.

This is only a temporary solution, but The Pokemon Company is currently working on a fix, which will be implemented with version 3.0.1 of the game. TM223 is the Steel-type move Metal Sound. Crafting the TM requires Shieldon Claws, which are obtained by battling the Pokemon in the wild. Since Shieldon is exclusively found in Pokemon Violet, Pokemon Scarlet players have not been able to make duplicates of the TM without a workaround. It's unclear what the change will be, but the most likely scenario is that the developers will make a change to the items required for crafting.

How to Get Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are multiple ways to get Mystery Gifts. Usually, The Pokemon Company gives them out through codes, but sometimes Mystery Gifts are given out online. Currently, players can get an extra Master Ball through this method, in a giveaway that will last through January 3rd at 3:59 p.m. PT.

To get the Master Ball and the the 10 TM223, players must go to the Main Menu and select Poke Portal, then Mystery Gift on the following screen. From there, select the option "Get via Internet." The game will then connect to the internet, and show the Mystery Gifts that are currently available.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue

2023 saw the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, a two-part paid expansion released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first DLC, The Teal Mask, released back in September, while The Indigo Disk arrived on December 14th. Many players expected that to be the end of the story, but it seems The Pokemon Company isn't finished with the game. Earlier today, a special epilogue was announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will see the return of Arven, Penny, and Nemona from the base game. Details are slim at this time, but the three characters will be heading to Kitakami alongside the player. The epilogue will be a free download for anyone that has purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, and players will have to have completed the story mode for the base game and both halves of the DLC before playing it.

