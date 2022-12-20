Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Next 7 Star Tera Raid Brings Back a Fan Favorite

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a new 7 Star Tera Raid event kicking off this month, and it will allow players the chance to obtain a Pokemon not currently available in the game. Running from December 30th through January 1st and again from January 13th through the 15th, players will be able to get a Cinderace with a Fighting Tera Type. Cinderace can only be obtained once per save file, so players won't be able to stock up during the event. Cinderace will also have the Mightiest Mark, as we saw previously with the Tera Type release of Charizard.

Introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Cinderace is the final evolution of Scorbunny. While this Pokemon is a pure Fire-type, it does naturally learn two Fighting-type moves in Sword and Shield: Double Kick and Counter. It could also learn additional Fighting-type attacks via TM. We don't know what moves it will know when players encounter Cinderace in Scarlet and Violet, but Double Kick seems like a safe bet. The Terastal phenomenon allows trainers to change their Pokemon's type in battle when the Tera Orb is charged. There can be a huge strategic reason to use this option, as it can help the player better type match against an opponent.

Terastallization is one of the most interesting new additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The last three Pokemon generations have added mechanics like Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves, and Dynamaxing, and Pokemon fans are constantly debating which one is best. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been available for less than a month, so players are still getting a feel for Terastallization. However, it's not hard to imagine the option becoming a favorite among Pokemon fans, particularly those who like to play the game competitively!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you purchased a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet yet? Do you plan on taking advantage of this 7 Star Tera Raid when it takes place? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Serebii]