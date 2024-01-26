New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Leaves Players Surprised: "There's No Way"

A new Pokemon rumor has surfaced online, teasing more Pokemon and Scarlet and Violet content. If you thought Nintendo and Game Freak were sunsetting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which consisted of two different DLC releases, this would be a reasonable assumption. And it is an assumption many Pokemon fans have been operating under, however, apparently it is not true.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, it is relayed by Centro Leaks -- piggybacking on well-known Pokemon leaker, Riddler Khu -- that "Scarlet and Violet isn't over quite yet." This tweet accompanies another tweet that "another new mythical Pokemon is coming."

If you connect these dots, the suggestion is more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, complete with a new mythical Pokemon. Further, it's suggested the protagonist of the next Pokemon movie will feature in some capacity. If all of this is a bit vague it's because that is how it is relayed, as you can see for yourself via the tweets below.

The finer details of this rumor are a bit hazy, but one thing is made clear, which is that there's more Scarlet and Violet on the way. This won't surprise every Pokemon fan, however, it goes beyond the norm of Pokemon DLC release schedules and has certainly surprised many, or at least that is what some of the replies to this new information suggests.

Is any of this true, though? Right now, there is no way to verify this information, and some of it is seemingly speculation based on teases that are cryptic. In other words, take this information with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment out of the aforementioned parties. We don't expect this to change as neither party -- Game Freak and Nintendo -- typically comment on rumors, nor the speculation they create. That said, if either does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in seeing more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content this year?