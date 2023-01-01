Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Hatches Single Tandemaus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has introduced more than 100 new Pokemon to the franchise, including some really unique new faces. One of those is Tandemaus, a Normal-type Pokemon that is actually comprised of a pair of white mice that are never separated; well, almost never! Reddit user Memesaurus hatched a Tandemaus from an egg and was surprised to see just one mouse, as opposed to the normal two. Obviously this is just one of the game's many visual glitches, but it is interesting to see the Pokemon separated from its partner!

The Reddit post from Memesaurus can be found embedded below.

Naturally, the image has resulted in a lot of jokes from Reddit! One user joked that the other mouse didn't make it through the hatching process, resulting in a Deadmaus. Another joked that a single Tandemaus would be an Orphanmaus, or Arvenmaus, in reference to one of the game's main human characters. Of course, there's also the hilariously silly AllByMausself, which is guaranteed to get that old Eric Carmen song stuck in your head.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has proven to be a massive success story for Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, the game's performance issues and visual errors (like this one) continue to draw a lot of attention online. Clearly players are having a lot of fun with the ninth Pokemon generation, but the game isn't in a state that anyone would have expected. Nintendo has already pledged to release patches to improve the game's performance, and it will be interesting to see how things change as a result. As of this writing, we don't know when to expect these patches to release, but we'll likely see some improvements over the next couple of months!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

