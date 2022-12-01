Nintendo Addresses Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Performance Issues in New Update

A new update is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it will bring the Nintendo Switch game up to version 1.1.0. The update includes some bug fixes and begins Season 1 of the game's Ranked Battles, but the patch notes also specifically talk about the numerous performance issues players have encountered. In the patch notes, Nintendo includes a statement that it's taking player comments "seriously," and notes that improvements are on the way. That should come as very good news to players! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below.

Ver. 1.1.0 (Releasing December 1, 2022)

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium. Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

"We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."

While players have praised Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for its changes to the traditional Pokemon formula, many have been unhappy with the game's performance. While the issues don't have a negative impact the actual gameplay, the game runs significantly worse than titles like Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Sword and Shield. This has led to some comical visual errors, as well! It remains to be seen how quickly Game Freak and Nintendo will be able to get these updates released, but for many players, these fixes can't come soon enough.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

