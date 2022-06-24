Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released in less than five months, the game is still largely a mystery. We know that the games will be the first truly "open world" games, with players able to explore the entire region without being constrained by a specific storyline. Additionally, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first co-op multiplayer Pokemon games, with up to four players able to explore the region at the same time. It's unclear if multiplayer will allow multiple players to participate in Pokemon battles (similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield's raid system) or if it will be limited to social experiences.

A handful of new Pokemon have been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, and the Mascot Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon. Details about the latter Pokemon are scarce, but it appears that the two Pokemon follow a "past vs. future" theme that seems to be a driving force for the story.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th. Pre-orders for the new Pokemon games are available now.