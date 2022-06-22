Popular Pokemon May Not Appear in Scarlet and Violet

It looks like some of the most popular Pokemon may not appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet when the newest Pokemon games are released later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Much to the irritation of Pokeman fans, Pokemon Sword and Shield were the first mainline game snot to be compatible with every Pokemon in the series. At the time, The Pokemon Company confirmed this would be the norm going forward and thus we know it's going to be the case with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Building upon this, a prominent Pokemon leaker that goes by Riddler Khu over on Twitter has added that not every starter will be in the game, again like Pokemon Sword and Shield. This has not been explicitly confirmed by anyone involved with the game, so this would be a leak if true. And it would also be a disappointment for Pokeman fans as well, as some of the most beloved and iconic Pokemon are starters.

Speaking to starters, the leaker seems to hint that the final evolutions for the games' three starters -- Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly -- will be grass/dark, fire/ghost, and water-fighting, respectively.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial, and while the source has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact this is all unofficial. As for the implicated parties, none have addressed any of this in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release worldwide on November 18 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of games and all things Pokemon, click here.

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year. As the main character, you can explore a wide-open world at your own pace, and can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokemon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be your first partner Pokecmon before setting off on your journey through this new region."