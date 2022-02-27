Pokemon Fans Are Loving the Newly Revealed Starters

During today’s Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for Nintendo Switch. The game will represent the ninth Pokemon generation, allowing players to explore a brand-new region. While details were kept fairly minimal, it already seems like the fan community is in love with all three of the game’s new starters! We probably won’t know much more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a bit longer, but with the game set to release at the end of 2022, fans won’t have to wait too long for additional information!

As with previous Pokemon generations, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will follow series tradition and offer a Fire-type, Water-type, and Grass-type starter, though it’s possible they could have secondary-types as well, particularly since the Water starter looks like a duck.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the newest Pokemon!

I love the Water-type, myself.

Nothing gets fans excited like new starters.

It’s a good day to be a Pokemon fan!

Gotta love the anticipation.

The world itself is already getting praise.

They’re so dang cute.

Reception is definitely positive, at the moment.

Even fans that think it’s too soon for Gen 9 seem to like them!