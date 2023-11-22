Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets New Anime Inspired Mystery Gift Code

Just days after the last distribution event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Nintendo Switch game has received yet another new Mystery Gift code. This time around, The Pokemon Company has released a code to celebrate the third episode of Paldean Winds. By using the code TEAMSTAR, players will receive a Revaroom at level 50. The Steel/Poison-type Pokemon has a Fighting Tera type, and this one also has the Peeved Mark; when applied, the Pokemon is known as "Revaroom the Grumpy." Revaroom comes in a Heal Ball, and knows the following moves:

Iron Head

Swagger

Poison Jab

Tera Blast

Revaroom's original trainer is "Team Star," and its summary mentions that it "came from the Pokemon animated show." Revaroom's Fighting Tera type won't make much of a difference when it comes to the Pokemon's weaknesses, but it should give it an edge if it comes into conflict with another Steel-type. Unlike the recent Dragapult code, this Mystery Gift will be available for a very long time, and won't expire until October 31, 2024 at 7:59 a.m. PT.

Pokemon: Paldean Winds

For those that haven't been keeping up with Paldean Winds, it's a four-episode animated series loosely adapting story elements and characters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The third episode of the series puts a major focus on Team Star, the "villains" of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As anyone that has played the games knows, Team Star has a tendency to use Revaroom, so it makes sense that The Pokemon Company would select it for a Mystery Gift giveaway. Revaroom is fairly easy to come by in both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, but this one's special mark and Tera type should still make it worth snagging for players.

For those that wish to watch the new episode of Paldean Winds, it can be found at Pokemon's official YouTube channel right here. The series has no connection to the regular Pokemon anime, existing as its own separate entity.

How to Redeem a Mystery Gift Code

Mystery Gift codes are very easy to claim in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players can do so by going into the menu and clicking the option that reads "Poke Portal." From there, players will find "Mystery Gift" as the final option on the list. After that, players must choose "Get With Code/Password," at which point the game will connect to the internet. Players will then be prompted to input the code. Since the code TEAMSTAR is shorter than some of the other codes, there will be extra space leftover that must be left blank. As long as the code is still active or hasn't already been redeemed, players will receive Revaroom, or whatever the Mystery Gift code is for.

How do you feel about this new Mystery Gift? Will you be claiming this free Revaroom? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!