Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Rumor Hints at New Pokemon Evolution

Last month, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC released on Nintendo Switch. The first of two planned expansions, The Teal Mask added new story content and several new Pokemon for players to obtain. One of these Pokemon is Dipplin, an evolved form of Applin. If a new rumor is to be believed, Dipplin could be getting another evolution when the The Indigo Disk expansion releases later this year. The rumor started after players discovered that Dipplin can use the held item Eviolite. When held by a Pokemon that hasn't fully evolved, Eviolite raises the Pokemon's Defense and Special Defense by 50%.

As Serebii.net's Joe Merrick notes, if Dipplin truly is getting an evolution in The Indigo Disk, it's possible the Pokemon's ability to use Eviolite was left in as an intentional tease. A Tweet from Merrick about that possibility can be found below.

I do wonder if the inclusion of Dipplin being able to use Eviolite was an intentional tease or an oversight.



If the latter, I wonder if it will be addressed in the patch due this week. I personally doubt it.



How to Evolve Applin

Dipplin is one of three evolved forms of the Pokemon Applin. Applin first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield, alongside Flapple and Appletun. In both Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet, Applin can evolve into either of these forms by using a compatible evolution item; a Tart Apple turns Applin into Flapple while a Sweet Apple turns Applin into Appletun. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet added Dipplin, alongside a third item: a Syrupy Apple. At this time, none of these Pokemon have a final evolutionary form, but if the current rumors pan out, it seems like that could change!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

There's a lot we still don't know about The Indigo Disk. The game will take place at Blueberry Academy, a location set in Pokemon Black and White's Unova region. In The Teal Mask, players were introduced to some characters from Blueberry Academy, Carmine and Kieran. Dipplin was a member of Kieran's Pokemon team throughout the DLC, and the story ended with Kieran determined to become stronger than the player's character. It's possible a new evolution of Dipplin could be part of Kieran's strategy when he returns, but there's simply no way of knowing for sure. That would make sense from a narrative standpoint, and it would be an interesting way of introducing the Pokemon to audiences!

So far, a handful of new Pokemon from The Indigo Disk have been revealed, including Terapagos, Archaludon, Raging Bolt, and Iron Crown. The latter of those two are Paradox Pokemon based on Raikou and Cobalion. This has led to speculation that Paradox Pokemon based on Entei and Terrakion could appear in the DLC, as well. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing which Pokemon will appear in The Indisgo Disk, but we should know a lot more over the next few weeks!

