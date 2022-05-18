Pokemon Fans Discover Amazing Sinnoh Easter Egg

✖

A Pokemon fan has discovered an amazing Easter egg that ties together two elements from the Sinnoh region together. Earlier this year, Game Freak released Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a new Pokemon game set during the Sinnoh region's ancient past. Not only did the game provide players with a chance to explore iconic Sinnoh landmarks like Mount Coronet in a brand new way, players also interacted with numerous ancestors of the characters seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Two of these characters were Volo and Cogita, who were both ancestors of the modern day Sinnoh champion Cynthia. Earlier this week, Reddit user WildWes91 shared a surprising detail about Cynthia and her ancestors that directly tie the characters to the Lake trio, the diminutive set of Legendary Pokemon who play crucial roles in the plots of both Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Both Volo and Cogita have names derived directly from words that tie to one of the three ideals that the Lake trio are supposed to represent. Cogita's name is derived from the Latin word for "I think," while Volo's name is derived from the Latin word for "I want." Their names tie them to Uxie, the "Being of Knowledge," and Azelf, "the Being of Willpower." While Cynthia's name is taken from a Latin word (Cynthia is a reference to the Greek goddess Artemis, who was born on Mount Cynthus), her name sounds similar to the Latin word "Sentia," which means "I feel" and would tie her to Mesprit, the "Being of Emotion."

Because of Volo and Cogita's names tie so closely to words that directly relate to two of the Lake Trio, it's very likely that this isn't a coincidence, especially as Volo and Cogita's names are similar in other translated versions of Pokemon Legends: Arceus . Although Cynthia's name doesn't precisely fit the naming conventions, (her Japanese name is Shirona, which means "white") it's possible that Game Freak realized they could make the naming convention work by getting a little creative.

