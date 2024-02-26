Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Name and Teaser

With Pokemon Go Fest: Sinnoh officially in the rear-view mirror, Niantic has wasted no time laying out its plans for the future of Pokemon Go. A new season will begin on March 1st, and it will be titled World of Wonders. There's very little known about the new season so far, but a teaser video has been released, and it features a handful of familiar Kanto Pokemon, including Butterfree, Nidoran, Pidgeot, and Dragonite. An Ultra Wormhole can also be seen opening, suggesting that we'll see some kind of focus on content related to Pokemon Sun and Moon.

The teaser for the new season can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

With the new Pokemon Go season starting in just a few days, it's likely fans won't be waiting long for more information. In fact, it's possible Niantic will pull back the curtain during tomorrow's Pokemon Presents livestream. February 27th happens to be Pokemon Day, which is when The Pokemon Company lays out its plans for the next year. In addition to the announcement of new games, these livestreams usually provide viewers with updates about Pokemon's mobile titles. Alongside new details about Pokemon Go, we'll probably learn more about updates coming to games like Pokemon Cafe ReMix, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon Masters EX.

Pokemon Go World of Wonders Community Days and Events

Earlier this month, Niantic revealed a full Community Day schedule for the next season of Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, the developer has not revealed which Pokemon will be featured, but at least players know what dates to expect them on! The first World of Wonders Community Day will take place on March 16th, which will be the lone Community Day event in March. The full schedule can be found at the link right here.

While players will have to wait a few weeks for the next Community Day, there is some kind of event planned for this week. The Community Day schedule laid out several additional dates that players might want to keep in mind, one of which is Sunday, March 3rd. That's just two days after the new season is set to begin, and it will be interesting to see what's being planned!

The End of Timeless Travels

The current season of Pokemon Go is Timeless Travels, which has put a major focus on content related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Stantler's evolution Wyrdeer was introduced, and players were also given the opportunity to find the Hisuian variants for Pokemon such as Decidueye, Typhlosion, Samurott, Dialga, and Palkia. Now that things are drawing to a close, a new chapter is starting for Pokemon Go. That should mean new Pokemon to catch, new tasks to complete, and even a new loading screen.

