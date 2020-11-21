The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date, or at least a narrower release window, has reportedly been revealed, and according to the new report, the Zelda sequel isn't hitting Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite for, roughly, another year. The sequel to the Nintendo Switch launch game was first announced back at E3 2019, and since then, we've heard virtually nothing about the game, and we've seen even less of it. That said, this will reportedly change next year, because according to a new report, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is releasing sometime during holiday 2021, which is to say sometime between October and December.

As for the report, it comes way of prominent Nintendo insider, Emily Rogers, who recently said there's an 85% to 90% chances that the highly-anticipated sequel will release "around the holidays 2021." Now, "around" does suggest there's room for the game to escape the aforementioned window, but if Nintendo is going to hold the game to the holiday season, it's likely going to drop the game sometime in October, November, or the first half of December as they are prime release estate for game releases. September is a possibility though, as more and more games are moving to the month to avoid the steep competition in October and November. However, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is not a game that needs to worry about competition. Whenever it releases, it's going to do so to millions of sales.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt though. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's all accurate, it also subject to change, especially during a pandemic, which continues to disrupt video game development in a substantial way.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this latest report, and it's unlikely it will, as it has a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to reports of this variety. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever Nintendo says.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, and currently it's without a release date or a release window, at least of the official capacity. For more coverage on the upcoming open-world game and all things pertaining to Nintendo and the Switch, click here.