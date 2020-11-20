Amazon Reportedly Leaks Major Nintendo Switch Game

✖

It looks like Amazon just leaked a major Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. Unfortunately for Switch and Switch Lite players, the leak comes way of Amazon France, a branch of the international retailer not only infamous for leaking games, but sometimes wrongly leaking games. That said, if Amazon France is correct, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 this coming spring. More specifically, Amazon France recently not only listed the game for Switch and Switch Lite, but the listing came with an April 23, 2021 release date.

At the moment of publishing, neither Square Enix nor Nintendo have announced the game for Switch and Switch Lite, let alone stamped a release date on the port. However, not only did Amazon France list the game with a release date, but that listing is still up at the moment of writing this.

As for the date itself, it checks out. April 23, 2021 is a Friday, the most common day -- alongside Tuesday -- for a major game to release. This is also the same day the game releases on PS4 and Xbox One, and a day before it hits Steam.

Now, on one hand, this could validate the leak. However, it's also possible Amazon France simply thinks a Switch version has been announced and is releasing the same day the other versions are releasing.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Square Enix, Nintendo, or Amazon -- have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Amazon listings are typically very reliable, this doesn't extend to the French arm of the retailer.

H/T, Reset Era.