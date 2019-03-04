Save 10% on ‘Pokemon Sword’ and ‘Shield’ for the Nintendo Switch

At this point it seems pretty clear that Amazon is abandoning their Prime game pre-order deal program in favor of offering a combination of modest discounts and coupons on popular titles that are open to everyone. Many hot pre-order titles have been given the treatment in recent months, and the latest is Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for the Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available to pre-order via Amazon for $53.94 after an 8% discount and $1.12 bonus coupon applied at checkout.

The games are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date (which hasn’t been officially announced yet). That last bit about the guarantee is especially important these days, because the discounts could disappear at any time – so getting your pre-order in early to automatically grab them becomes more critical. For example, Super Mario Maker 2 enjoyed a similar discount last month, but the deal only lasted a day or two.

The official description for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield reads:

“A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

