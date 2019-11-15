Pokemon Sword and Shield: Scorbunny’s Evolutions Revealed

Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s Fire-type Starter becomes a fast-paced soccer star. As with other Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield offers players a choice between three Starter Pokemon at the beginning of the game. The Champion of the Galar region, Leon, lets players decide between either Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. A player’s Starter Pokemon becomes a core part of their team, especially during the player’s early journey, and it will likely be one of the first Pokemon that they evolve.

Scorbunny, the speedy, rabbit-like Fire-type Starter Pokemon is clearly designed with England’s love of soccer in mind. Not only is the Pokemon a natural speedster, it evolves into two Pokemon who both have a proclivity towards kicks and fancy footwork. Scorbunny evolves into Raboot at Level 16, a Pokemon that practices its footwork on berries it kicks off of trees. Raboot then evolves into Cinderace, a pure Fire-type Pokemon with a special move that transforms small pebbles into blazing soccer balls. Pyro Ball a fantastic-looking move, but its ultimate move Court Change is even more powerful, as it swaps all field effects, buffs, and debuffs from one side of the Pokemon field to the other. That means that Cinderace can functionally steal an opponent’s Reflects and Light Screens and use them for itself.

Here are images of Raboot and Cinderace:

There’s no real advantage to taking one Pokemon over the others – the first three Gyms are Grass, Water, and Fire gyms, so players will have an advantage at one gym, a disadvantage at another, and will face a gym leader with the same type of Pokemon in the third. So, basically your choice comes down to what Starter Pokemon you like and what Pokemon you feel would make a good foundation for your team.

