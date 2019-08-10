Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Reveals New Pokemon

Today, Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and Game Freak revealed a brand-new Pokemon Sword and Shield trailer that revealed and showcased a lot of things, but chiefly revealed some brand-new Pokemon, most of which are simply new Galarian forms of existing Pokemon, but there are some new additions to the series as well. More specifically, five new Pokemon were showcased in the trailer: new regional forms for Weezing, Zigazagoon, and Linoone, and brand-new additions in the form of Obstagoon and Morpeko. The last one, Morpeko, technically counts as two, because it has two forms, including one form that many can probably relate to.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the new Pokemon, and an official rundown of their abilities and more:

Morpeko

Category: Two-Sided Pokémon

Type: Electric/Dark

Height: 1′

Weight: 6.6 lbs.

Ability: Hunger Switch

It’s always hungry, no matter how much it eats: “Morpeko constantly generates electricity with the sacs in its cheeks. This consumes energy, causing Morpeko to be constantly hungry. This is why Morpeko is always carrying around Berry seeds, protecting them with care. They serve as a snack!

Its appearance changes when it gets hungry: When experiencing prolonged hunger, the balance of hormones within Morpeko’s body changes. This causes its fur color to change and triggers more aggressive and volatile behavior. The energy stored in its cheek sacs also changes from Electric type to Dark type.

Its Ability, Hunger Switch, allows it to change forms: Morpeko’s Ability, Hunger Switch, is a new Ability introduced in these titles. This Ability causes Morpeko to change its appearance each turn. Morpeko’s signature move, Aura Wheel, changes type depending on Morpeko’s form. In Full Belly Mode, the move is Electric type, while in Hangry Mode, the move becomes Dark type!

Zigzagoon

Category: Tiny Raccoon Pokémon

Type: Dark/Normal

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 38.6 lbs.

Ability: Pickup/Gluttony

The freewheeling original species of Zigzagoon: The Zigzagoon of the Galar region move about however they like and never settle down. They’re known to inhabit all areas of the region, including fields, forests, and even towns! There is some speculation that the zigzag movements of the Zigzagoon in other regions stem from the restless nature of Galarian Zigzagoon, which is considered to be the oldest branch of the species.

It has a provocative attitude and enjoys battle: Galarian Zigzagoon enjoy battles and will charge at people and other Pokémon in an attempt to provoke a fight. This behavior usually succeeds in starting a battle with other Pokémon, but humans tend to think Galarian Zigzagoon is just playing or showing affection. It seems to cause Galarian Zigzagoon some frustration when people don’t get angry even though it’s trying to provoke them.

Linoone

Category: Rushing Pokémon

Type: Dark/Normal

Height: 1’8″

Weight: 71.7 lbs.

Ability: Pickup/Gluttony

Super destructive charges: Galarian Linoone can reach speeds of over 60 miles per hour and can deliver devastating Tackles and Headbutts. These attacks have enough destructive force to even knock a car away, but they can also throw Linoone off balance if they miss.

It’s popular among unhappy and angry youths: Galarian Linoone are rash and fearless, and they will recklessly pick fights even with opponents stronger than themselves. Their fearlessness, as well as their tendency to attack opponents head on, make Galarian Linoone very popular among the disaffected youths of the Galar region, who have nowhere to direct their frustration and anger.

Obstagoon

Category: Blocking Pokémon

Type: Dark/Normal

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 101.4 lbs.

Ability: Reckless/Guts

Evolution spurred on by a harsh environment: The Linoone of the Galar region live in harsh conditions compared to those found in other regions, with fierce competition against others of their species. Their survival instincts have been honed as a result, leading to their Evolution into Obstagoon.

It uses Obstruct before counterattacking: Though Obstagoon is extremely combative, it seems that it doesn’t often launch the first attack. It will taunt an opponent, goading it into attacking. When it does, Obstagoon will cross its arms and meet the oncoming attack with its Obstruct move.

Obstagoon is especially skilled at throwing its opponents off guard and counterattacking with its sharp claws.

Weezing

Category: Poison Gas Pokémon

Type: Poison/Fairy

Height: 9’10”

Weight: 35.3 lbs.

Ability: Levitate/???

It emits purified air from the tops of its heads: Galarian Weezing consumes polluted air and poisonous gases for sustenance. The air and gases absorbed will have toxins removed before being spewed out again from the tops of Weezing’s heads. Apparently the air produced through this purification process is very clean!

Poison gas gathers around its mouths: The toxins accumulated within Weezing’s body form into concentrated poison gas clouds that leak out and drift around it. This gas is so potent that even a whiff is enough to stun and immobilize an opponent. It is Weezing’s best weapon during battles.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is poised to launch on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the higly-anticipated game, click here.