Pokemon Sword and Shield Adds Gigantamax Eevee Raids for Limited Time

Pokemon Sword and Shield has added another Gigantamax Pokemon to Max Raid Battles for the very first time. Pokemon Sword and Shield can now battle Gigantamax Eevee in Max Raid Battles from now through May 25th. This week's event marks the first time that Gigantamax Eevee has been available for all players to catch since the games' launch back in November, as this Pokemon was previously only available to Pokemon Sword and Shield players who had a save file for Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee on their Nintendo Switch. This week's event is also the first time that players can get a Gigantamax Eevee with its Hidden Ability Anticipation, which warns players when an opponent knows a 1-hit KO or super-effective move.

Gigantamax Eevee was one of the first Gigantamax Pokemon to be revealed by the Pokemon Company last year, as it was explaining its new Gigantamax mechanic. While all Pokemon can Dynamax in the Galar region, vastly increasing its size on the battlefield, only a select number of Pokemon from certain Pokemon species can Gigantamax, which increases their size and changes their shape. Gigantamax Eevee becomes much fluffier when it Gigantamaxes, and it also can use the move G-Max Cuddle, which infatuates opponents, which may cause them to become unable to attack.

This week's Gigantamax Eevee event is the second "rare" Gigantamax Pokemon to appear as part of Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest Gigantamax event. Gigantamax Pikachu appeared in Max Raid Battles last week, and Gigantamax Meowth will finish off the event next week. All three Pokemon were given away last November as part of various promotions when Pokemon Sword and Shield launched.

Players who want to add Gigantamax Eevee to their Pokemon collection have just a few more days. This Pokemon will disappear from Max Raid Battles on May 25th.

