Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Find All Five Legendary Titans

Pokemon Sword and Shield has all five Legendary Titans, but you'll need to solve a few riddles to obtain them all. The new Crown Tundra DLC is all about Legendary Pokemon, including the Legendary Titans - the golem-like Legendary Pokemon first encountered in the Hoenn region. In Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, players had to solve some very specific riddles to unlock the Legendary Titans' hiding places. Pokemon Sword and Shield pays homage to that with several new riddles to solve. Players will have to travel to four different ruins in the Crown Tundra to find the Legendary Titans, each with different criteria to unlock.

Here's how to unlock the various ruins:

Rock Peak Ruins (Regirock): Have your lead Pokemon hold an Everstone. Once inside, highlight the lights on the floor to match Regirock's light pattern to battle Regirock.

Iceberg Ruins (Regice): Have Cryogonal as your lead Pokemon. Once inside, highlight the lights on the floor to match Regice's light pattern to battle Regice.

Iron Ruins (Registeel): Whistle in front of the doors of the Iron Ruins. Once inside, highlight the lights on the floor to match Registeel's light pattern to battle Registeel.

Split DecisiRuins (Regidrago or Regieleki): Have Regirock, Regice, and Registeel on your team. Once inside, use the lights on the floor to choose either Regidrago or Regieleki's light pattern to battle that Pokemon. You can only battle and capture one of the two Pokemon.

While it's a bit disappointing that you can't capture all five Legendary Titans during a single playthrough, there's nothing stopping you from setting up a second save file to run through the Crown Tundra a second time. For those who don't want to play through both games, we're guessing that there will be some sort of distribution for the new Legendary Pokemon somewhere down the line.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC is available now.