Viral Pokemon Sword and Shield Fan Video Has a Game Boy Color Take on Galar

In 1999, Pokemon Gold and Silver released on Game Boy Color, and the sequel took great advantage of the Nintendo system’s color options. It was a big step up from the black and white visuals seen in the first Pokemon generation, and things have only gotten better over the years. However, those early days of the franchise still hold a lot of nostalgia for Pokemon fans, which is likely the reason @sindorman on Twitter decided to reimagine Pokemon Sword and Shield in a style similar to Gold and Silver! The pixel artist offered just a brief clip based on the Nintendo Switch game, but it’s very cool to see!

A clip of Sword and Shield reimagined as a Game Boy Color game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Choosing your Galar starter (but on the Gameboy Color) 🍃🔥💧 pic.twitter.com/lFAPjdsTKM — Sindorman: commissions are Open! (@sindorman) January 9, 2022

It’s really cool to see how Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey look in this 8-bit style! There’s something really charming about how it all comes together, and clearly a lot of fans agree; as of this writing, the Tweet above has received more than 39,000 likes! Interestingly enough, @sindorman’s video is not the first “demake” we’ve seen for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Last year, Japanese YouTuber Hayate Keiunji released his own 8-bit video based on the game, but done in a completely black and white style, meant to evoke Pokemon Red and Green.

Given that so many fans clearly have an affinity for Pokemon’s original style, it will be interesting to see if Game Freak ever decides to create a new series entry with 8-bit graphics. It would be incredible to see the developer make a Pokemon game where players could switch between modern and retro presentations. Square Enix did just that for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, and Pokemon fans would likely leap at a similar option on Switch. Perhaps if fans make their voices heard, The Pokemon Company will make it happen!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

