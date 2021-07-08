Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Hatches Over 3500 Eggs for the Perfect Shiny

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans will often go to extreme lengths to get the perfect Shiny in the Nintendo Switch game. For example, Reddit user RonJahnPS2 hatched 3,650 eggs in pursuit of a Shiny Drampa before finally acquiring the Dragon-type! The task was apparently accomplished over "a few weeks." That persistence clearly paid off, with a very nice looking Shiny Pokemon! While searching for the perfect Drampa, the player also ended up obtaining an entire box full of 6IV Pokemon to give away to their fellow Reddit users, with many accepting. The whole thing shows just how generous the Sword and Shield community can be.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

It really is incredible to see the level of dedication that fans have when it comes to seeking out Shiny Pokemon. There are a lot of fans that don't have the time or patience for that sort of thing, but for others, it's part of the journey. After 25 years, the Pokemon games have given fans a lot of different ways to collect and catch them all, and there really is no wrong way. At the end of the day, the Pokemon games give fans that freedom, and every player is going to decide for themselves the best way to play.

Pokemon Sword and Shield has been available for more than a year and a half now, but the game continues to see a lot of attention from players. This fall will see the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release in early 2022. It will be interesting to see if these new releases start to siphon some of the attention away from Sword and Shield, or if Gen VIII remains this popular until the next true generation releases.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? What's the highest number of eggs you've hatched looking for a Shiny? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!