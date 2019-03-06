‘Pokemon Sword & Shield’ Introduces the Perfect Starter Pokemon for Millennials

Millennials have already accepted one of the new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword & Shield Pokemon as their own.

Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sword & Shield, a new pair of Pokemon games set in the Galar region. As with other new games, Pokemon Sword & Shield will have three new Starter Pokemon, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

While all three Starter Pokemon were well received, it seems that the millennial generation that grew up with Pokemon has adopted Sobble as its new mascot. Sobble is a Water-type Pokemon that is described as a “somewhat timid Water Lizard Pokemon that shoots out attacks as it hides itself in the water.” Many Pokemon fans, especially those who grapple with anxiety or are introverts, instantly related to this precious Water-type Pokemon.



Judging from Sobble’s shocked and weary looks, we imagine the Pokemon probably works 60 hours a week to pay for its overwhelming student debt and rising rent rates. As a Water-type Pokemon, Sobble is probably also perpetually concerned about climate change and other problems that it will have to deal with that were caused by previous Generations of Pokemon. Sobble is tired of being blamed for the deaths of things like country clubs, terrible chain restaurants, and styrofoam, none of which are really worth the money needed to prop up the trappings of the Baby Boomer generations of Pokemon. Plus, since Galar is an analog to the British Isles, Sobble is also probably stunned about the self-destructive Galexit movement that seems determined to cripple the country and make its life even more miserable.

The world’s problems probably weigh heavily on Sobble, and it probably resents Scorbunny for posting travel pictures on Instagram and Grookey for acting like its still in college and showing up to work hungover on a Wednesday after a long night at the pub with its rugby mates. It wishes that it could enjoy itself like those other Starter Pokemon, but it has neither the time, money nor energy to overcome the existential dread that keeps it up at night.

Anyways, we’re not the only people who love Sobble and its embodiment of millennial anxiety:

Sobble is the manifestation of my millennial anxiety #PokemonDay — rap game poochie the dog (@ra_gibson) February 27, 2019

Sobble really hit the millennial/zennial anxiety zeitgeist and the results are Good //t.co/UGDRYPHhEj — #1 🍰 scrounger dan levy (@empriseduciel) February 27, 2019

#Sobble sounds like you’re sobbing while trying to cobble a life together and that’s why he’s the perfect representation of millennial dread and anxiety. He’s just as worried about his future as all of us. Come here sad lil tadpole, I choose you and only you. 💙 #PokemonDay — Carter O. (@lastactionbstrd) February 28, 2019

I love all the starters still but I am falling in deep with Sobble because it resonates so much with my deep and unending inner anxiety and love of chameleons and their lil grabby mitten hands. I think imma have to have this crybaby waterlizard child — Sarah Jolley (@albionhands) March 1, 2019

we’re all projecting a lot onto these new Pokemon huh? we don’t really know much about them but everyone is acting like we do. anyway sobble has severe anxiety and had to drop out of college but still has a ton of student loans and worries that people will judge him for it pic.twitter.com/JaqOLaOfgM — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) March 1, 2019

Have you ever related to a Pokemon as much as we relate to Sobble? Let us know in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat about all things Pokemon!



