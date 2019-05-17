Detective Pikachu Artist Shares Realistic Versions of Pokemon Sword & Shield Starters

Earlier this year, Nintendo and Game Freak revealed Pokemon Sword & Shield, a new mainline Pokemon game coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. At the time of the reveal, the game’s three new starters were revealed: Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny. All of them are adorable, and as always, it’s going to be difficult for Pokemon players to choose which they want accompanying them on their adventure. That said, have you ever wondered what the three starters would like in Detective Pikachu, which features live-action, realistic takes on dozens of iconic Pokemon? Well, you no longer have to imagine, because an artist on the movie, Rj Palmer, has created realistic versions of the trio.

I wanted to spend a bit more time on Sobble since it was looking a bit unfinished compared to the Grookey and Scorbunny. Now you can easily see all three Realistic Pokémon starters here instead of hunting for the individual tweets. pic.twitter.com/aluUm5Sez2 — RJ Palmer@Fanime AA1407 (@arvalis) May 17, 2019

As you can see, all three are also adorable even in realistic form. Of course, with word that development of a sequel to Detective Pikachu is already in the works, it’s possible we could see these three in canon realistic form soon. It’s unlikely, but you never know what could happen.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are poised to release sometime this fall via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when we can expect a release date reveal, but, presumably, one may come at E3 next month during Nintendo’s direct.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming game, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s an official pitch from Nintendo:

“Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokemon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here. You’ll visit the various Gyms in the Galar region, aiming for the enviable and admirable title of Champion!”

