Pokemon Sword and Shield: Is Victini In the Game?

Pokemon Sword and Shield players have searched high and low for a Mythical Pokemon, but there doesn't seem to be a way to obtain the Pokemon...yet. Last week, Pokemon Sword and Shield released its Crown Tundra DLC, which added a brand new region filled with mysteries and surprises. One focus of the Crown Tundra was Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, and players have spent the last few days running throughout the Galar region trying to unlock every in-world Legendary Pokemon they can. One major surprise in Pokemon Sword and Shield is that the Mythical Pokemon Keldeo is available through an in-game event, marking one of the few times that a Mythical Pokemon has appeared as an encounterable Pokemon. Another Pokemon included in Pokemon Sword and Shield's code is Victini, which has led players to wonder whether that Mythical Pokemon is included in the game too. Per datamines, Victini should be included as an overworld encounter, but no player has found the Pokemon...yet.

So - is Victini in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Not at this time. It appears that the Mythical Pokemon cannot be obtained legitimately through the game at this time, although players can transfer Victini through Pokemon Home. However, the Pokemon's inclusion in the DLC's code could mean that Victini will be unlocked later, just like Gigantamax Melmetal will be in the coming months. Right now, you'll have to bring Victini in from an old game or trade for it with a friend.

The lines are starting to blur between Mythical Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon, thanks to the Crown Tundra DLC and the Delta Chapter in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. We'll have to wait and see if there's any firm plans to bring Victini into Pokemon Sword and Shield, or if this is just the latest tantalizing tease that never comes to pass.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC is available now.