Pokemon TCG Reveals Mind-Bending New Cards

The Pokemon TCG has revealed a new series of absolutely amazing Pokemon cards with art by fan-favorite Tomokazu Komiya. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company revealed several new cards that will appear in the Japanese sets "Snow Hazard" and "Clay Burst." Three of the cards are of the Frigidbax line, the new pseudo-Legendary Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These particular cards are Special Illustration Rare cards illustrated by Tomokazu Komiya, and show Frigidbax learning its signature move Glaive Rush over the course of its evolution. You can check out the new cards below:

The card art is just one example of how the Pokemon TCG has really upped its game over the past few years since introducing the alternate art cards. which have been rebranded as "Illustration Rare" and "Special Illustration Rare" for the new Scarlet & Violet series. At least one Special Illustration Rare card has become "the" chase card in every set of cards since they were first added to the game a couple of years ago.

It also stands to reason that Komiya is getting a well-earned spotlight in the upcoming sets, as his art is some of the most abstract you'll find on a Pokemon card. Komiya is probably best known for his Scream-inspired Psyduck card, and his Slowbro card in the Scarlet & Violet set is another gorgeous piece (even if it's not displayed as a full art card.)

The "Snow Hazard" and "Clay Burst" sets will likely form the international "Paldea Evolved" series, so players hypothetically won't have to wait too long to get their hands on these great new cards. "Paldea Evolved" will be released in June as the second set of the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet series.