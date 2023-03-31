Pokemon TCG: The Top Cards in New Scarlet and Violet Set

A new Pokemon Trading Card Game set is officially out today. The Pokemon Trading Card Game officially kicks off its Scarlet & Violet series with a new base set of the same name. The Scarlet & Violet set reintroduces -ex cards to the game, powerful Pokemon cards that hit hard and fast but still need to be evolved to get into play. The Tera -ex cards are a variant new kind of card, with an extra ability that prevents them from taking damage while sitting on the bench. Of course, Scarlet & Violet also introduces many new Pokemon from the Paldea region, the area featured in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. The Scarlet & Violet set is a perfect jumping-on point for players. While Sword & Shield cards will remain in circulation for the next several years, Scarlet & Violet is a reset of sorts, providing players with a first look at some new abilities without the power creep standard for later sets in a series. Of course, the new Pokemon TCG set also comes with a few highly sought-after cards. Since the addition of Illustration Rare cards several years ago, players have turned to chasing after these gorgeous cards along with other Secret Rare and Ultra Rare cards. So which cards should players be looking for when they crack into a Scarlet & Violet booster pack? We'll break down some of the top cards in the set below:

Penny (Special Illustration Rare) The first of several Special Illustration cards on our list, this card features Penny sitting at a desk with a small smile on her face. Penny is a popular character among Pokemon fans and her card is a useful one – it allows a player to quickly pull a Basic Pokemon out of danger without discarding it or sacrificing a prize. Current Market Price: $31.07

Iron Treads-ex (Special Illustration Rare) Another Illustration rare, this Pokemon card is a powerful Basic card that can make an impact in a hurry, provided it has the energy to do so. Triple Laser can attack multiple Pokemon at once (including vulnerable Bench Pokemon) and Cybernetic Wheels deals a lot of damage and switches Iron Treads-ex out without taking any damage. Current Market Price: $32.39

Great Tusks-ex (Special Illustration Rare) The other Donphan-based Paradox Pokemon, Great Tusk-ex is a useful Pokemon because it can clear out pesky Stadiums that help out the other team and can punch an opposing Pokemon hard with its Gigantic Tusks attack. Plus, the artwork here is absolutely gorgeous. Current Market Price: $37.26

Miriam (Ultra Rare) The first of two Miriam cards on our rankings, this is a Full Art Ultra Rare card featuring the popular NPC Miriam. Miriam is a strong card because it allows players to cycle Pokemon from a player's discard into their deck and also draw three cards at the same time. Miriam is also....well, a lot of players think she's cute, which is why her alternate art cards are going to sell for lots of money. Current Market Price: $46.84

Koraidon-ex (Special Illustration Rare) Koraidon and its counterpart Miraidon both have multiple cards in the Scarlet and Violet set that are selling for big bucks, probably because both Special Illustration cards feature some of the top art in the series. Koraidon is a strong Pokemon that can quickly recycle energy from the discard pile, albeit at the cost of a turn. Current Market Price: $63.70

Gardevoir-ex (Special Illustration Rare) Gardevoir cards are always top sellers and this Special Illustration card is no exception. The Gardevoir-ex card is the end of a three card set, showing a single Pokemon as it evolves. In the case of Gardevoir, it shows the Pokemon as it moves into a new home with a trainer and grows with her, watching her trainer grow from a young adult to a retired one. Pokemon cards that tell a story are awesome and this one is going for big bucks online. Current Market Price: $74.43

Miriadon-ex (Special Illustration Rare) Personally, this card has my favorite art in the series, with a Miraidon looking at a Daschbund through a window. Miraidon-ex is a great card that gets Basic Pokemon onto your bench in a hurry and the artwork here is simply phenomenal. The artwork alone explains why this is the most sought after Pokemon card in the set. Current Market Price: $94.08